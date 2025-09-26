No surprises: Gujarat BJP plays it safe ahead of local body elections

AHMEDABAD: The much-hyped speculation of a Gujarat cabinet expansion fizzled out on Friday, with top BJP sources confirming that no immediate shake-up is on the cards.

Despite internal lobbying and growing ambitions among BJP leaders, the leadership has decided to maintain the status quo until the crucial local body elections are over.

The rumors gained steam after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s recent visit to New Delhi, sparking talk of new faces in the cabinet and a change in the state BJP presidency. However, the party high command has opted for caution, preferring stability over upheaval ahead of the local body elections.

Bhupendra Patel, who has just completed four years at the helm, will continue with the current team for now. Party insiders revealed that leadership changes or ministerial appointments could risk sparking discontent among sidelined MLAs a risk BJP cannot afford with local polls looming and the assembly elections set for 2027.

For weeks, speculation swirled that a reshuffle would take place between Navratri and Diwali, along with the appointment of a new state BJP president. Adding fuel to the fire, current state president and Union Minister CR Patil had hinted that new members might be added to the cabinet and jokingly remarked that ministers “should pray to God.” Today, however, when pressed by reporters, Patil laughed off the rumors, saying, “We will tell you if it happens we won’t do it without informing you.”