No surprises: Gujarat BJP plays it safe ahead of local body elections

AHMEDABAD: The much-hyped speculation of a Gujarat cabinet expansion fizzled out on Friday, with top BJP sources confirming that no immediate shake-up is on the cards.
Despite internal lobbying and growing ambitions among BJP leaders, the leadership has decided to maintain the status quo until the crucial local body elections are over.
The rumors gained steam after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s recent visit to New Delhi, sparking talk of new faces in the cabinet and a change in the state BJP presidency. However, the party high command has opted for caution, preferring stability over upheaval ahead of the local body elections.
Bhupendra Patel, who has just completed four years at the helm, will continue with the current team for now. Party insiders revealed that leadership changes or ministerial appointments could risk sparking discontent among sidelined MLAs a risk BJP cannot afford with local polls looming and the assembly elections set for 2027.
For weeks, speculation swirled that a reshuffle would take place between Navratri and Diwali, along with the appointment of a new state BJP president. Adding fuel to the fire, current state president and Union Minister CR Patil had hinted that new members might be added to the cabinet and jokingly remarked that ministers “should pray to God.” Today, however, when pressed by reporters, Patil laughed off the rumors, saying, “We will tell you if it happens we won’t do it without informing you.”
The BJP’s wait-and-watch stance mirrors the national scene, where even the appointment of the BJP national president remains stalled. Sources suggest that the high command’s hesitation stems from fears that a reshuffle now could deepen factionalism, giving opposition parties a window to exploit during the upcoming local elections.
Meanwhile, ambitions run high within the party ranks. According to Sources Congress turncoats like Arjun Modhwadia, CJ Chavda, Hardik Patel, and Alpesh Thakor who reportedly joined BJP on the promise of ministerial berths are lobbying hard for a place in the cabinet. Other veteran BJP MLAs are also anxiously awaiting a reshuffle.
Currently, Bhupendra Patel’s council of ministers includes eight cabinet ministers and eight ministers of state. Under the rules, the state government can appoint up to 23 ministers leaving seven spots vacant. But for now, those seats will remain empty, as the BJP high command keeps its cards close to its chest.