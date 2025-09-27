Expose corruption during Samajwadi Party rule to people: CM Yogi Adityanath tells ministers

LUCKNOW: In order to counter the opposition’s politics of caste and take the agenda of development forward, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath exhorted his cabinet colleagues to expose the corruption during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government to the people.
After presiding over a cabinet meeting on late Friday evening, Yogi met his council of ministers in his office, said the sources privy to the development.
A senior minister emerging from the meeting confirmed that the CM asked them to counter the Samajwadi Party’s attacks by referring to the cases of corruption during the tenure of the SP government.
A reference of the reports of corruption in the construction of Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre and the Gomti Riverfront project was specifically made, and the ministers were asked to speak about all the cases of corruption during the SP government’s tenure, added the minister.
Another minister quoted Yogi as pointing out that the cost of the riverfront project reached Rs 1,800 crore.
He said a reference was made about the undefined escalation in the cost of construction proposed for the Purvanchal Expressway by the SP government and how the same was brought down by his government.
He said there were cases of corruption in the Samajwadi Pension Scheme launched by the SP government and the chief minister asked the ministers to tell the people about how the funds meant for the pension of the poor were diverted to those close to the then dispensation.
The CM reportedly called upon the ministers to counter the opposition’s caste politics strongly and that they reach out to the people with the message of development.
He said the ministers should visit the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025, being organised in Greater NOIDA from September 25 to 29 and organise trade shows and fairs focusing on the products in their respective districts.
The CM also asked his ministers to ensure regular meetings to review development projects and also attend the BJP’s programmes and meetings of various committees in their respective districts.