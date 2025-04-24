Army jawan killed in encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

JAMMU: An Army jawan was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Dudu-Basantgarg area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army identified the martyred soldier as Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of the elite 6 PARA (Special Forces) unit.

“His indomitable courage and the valour of his team will never be forgotten,” the Army said in a statement, adding, “We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

It is third encounter in Jammu and Kashmir in last two days after the terror attack on tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam left 25 tourists and a local resident dead.

A security official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dudi Basantgarh village in Udhampur following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

He said as the forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, militants opened fire on them. The troops retaliated the firing, triggering an encounter.

"Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched today in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur," the White Knight Corps said on X.

Contact was established and a fierce firefight ensued, it said.