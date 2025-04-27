NIA takes over investigation into Pahalgam terror attack; intensifies evidence collection, identifies local terror aides

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which is allegedly sponsored by Pakistan and carried out by the The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pak-based banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), officials said on Sunday.

A spokesperson of the NIA in a statement said, the agency has begun the process of formally taking over the Pahalgam terror attack case, in which 26 innocent tourists were mercilessly shot dead, from Jammu & Kashmir Police following orders from the MHA. The NIA teams, which have been camping at the terror attack site since Wednesday, have intensified the search for evidence, he added.

“The teams, overseen by an IG, a DIG and an SP from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses, who had seen the horrifying attack unfold before their eyes at the peaceful and picturesque Baisaran valley. The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA has already been involved in recording the statements of the survivors of the Pahalgam attack for the past couple of days apart from interrogating dozens of overground workers (OGWs) and arrested terrorists belonging to LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammad and other outfits who are currently lodged in prisons, a senior agency official said.

“The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists. The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the horrendous attack that has shocked the nation,” the spokesperson said.