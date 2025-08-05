TMC names Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Lok Sabha Chief Whip, accepts Kalyan Banerjee’s resignation

Mamata had on Monday appointed Abhishek Banerjee as the leader of the Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha parliamentary party, replacing veteran MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

According to party insiders, the appointment of Ghosh Dastidar as the party’s new Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha has paved the way for Abhishek Banerjee to firm his grip over the TMC’ Parliamentary Party in the lower house of the Parliament as she is known close to him.

Mamata had held a virtual meeting with her party MPs on Monday afternoon, where she reportedly expressed displeasure over Kalyan Banerjee’s performance. She alleged that Banerjee was ineffective in coordinating with fellow party MPs.

Following this, Banerjee -- a Mamata loyalist within TMC’s internal power dynamics -- submitted his resignation from the Chief Whip’s post immediately after the meeting.

While talking to a Bengali news channel after submitting his resignation, Kalyan had also alleged that most Trinamool Congress MPs remain absent in the House.

“Only 10-11 MPs remain present in the House out of 29 members. Someone doing theatre, someone sitting in a corporation and the guilty is Kalyan Banerjee? The MP of Kolkata South does not come to the Lok Sabha. Bankura MP remains absent. I have done most of the work and that’s why the party thinks that I am most ineffective,” he had said, while claiming Mamata Banerjee knows everything.

Without naming fellow party MP Mahua Moitra, Banerjee had also said, “You have all seen the language of an uncultured woman against me. She even claimed that she could buy the party at Rs 200 crore as her husband has so much money.”

Earlier, Banerjee’s verbal battle with Moitra made several headlines.