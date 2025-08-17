Cloudburst, landslide in J-K village leaves seven dead; rescue operations continue in Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: As rescue operations entered the fourth day in the cloudburst-hit Chisoti village of Kishtwar, a fresh cloudburst struck the remote Jod Ghati village in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Kathua on Sunday morning, killing seven people and causing large-scale damage.
The incident, triggered by intense overnight rainfall, severed access to the village and caused damage to land and property. The cloudburst occurred in the Rajbagh area during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.
Rescue operations began after a joint team of the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with the help of local volunteers, reached the scene following intense efforts to navigate the affected terrain.
In related incidents, landslides were reported in Bagard and Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station, as well as in Dilwan-Hutli area of Lakhanpur.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, confirmed the heavy overnight rainfall and the subsequent disaster.
“There was a cloudburst in Jod Ghati village, resulting in flash floods and landslides. Seven people have died,” he said, adding that rescue operations are ongoing.
The flash floods and landslides have damaged roads, residential houses, and other public infrastructure. Several vehicles were swept away in the debris. Due to disrupted road connectivity, some stranded individuals are being rescued by helicopters.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, assuring them of all possible help. The administration has issued an advisory for Kathua residents, urging them to stay alert to the risk of flash floods and landslides due to ongoing heavy rainfall.
"Spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the cloudburst in Kathua. Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by the local administration, and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the site. Assured every support from the Modi government. We stand firmly behind our sisters and brothers of J&K," Shah posted on X.
Heavy rainfall has significantly raised water levels across Kathua’s rivers and streams. The Ujh River is reportedly flowing near the danger mark.
The district administration has issued a weather advisory, warning residents to avoid venturing near rivers, streams, nallahs, and other water bodies. People have also been advised to avoid hilly and landslide-prone areas.
"Due to heavy rainfall, water levels may rise rapidly, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides," the advisory warned.
Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives caused by the rain-triggered landslides across Kathua.
“This tragedy is mind-numbing. I have briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the ongoing rescue and relief operations being conducted by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and civil administration,” Sinha said.
He directed senior civil and police officials to coordinate rescue and aid efforts and ensure immediate on-site medical assistance.
“My thoughts are with the bereaved families, and I pray for the swift recovery of those injured,” he added.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the administration to carry out relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure safety of people.
"Chief Minister has expressed grief over the tragic loss of lives and damage caused by landslides in several parts of Kathua, including Jodh Khad and Juthana, which claimed four lives and left many injured.
He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, and assured all necessary assistance," the office of the chief minister said on X.
It said the chief minister has directed the administration to carry out immediate relief, rescue and evacuation measures to ensure the safety and support of affected families.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action to carry out rescue and relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
"Spoke to SSP Kathua Sh. Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area," Singh wrote on X.
He further said, "Four casualties have been reported. In addition, damage has occurred to the railway track, National Highway, while Police Station Kathua has also been affected."
The civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action, he said, adding the situation is being continuously monitored.
"My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased," he added.