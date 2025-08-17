Cloudburst, landslide in J-K village leaves seven dead; rescue operations continue in Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: As rescue operations entered the fourth day in the cloudburst-hit Chisoti village of Kishtwar, a fresh cloudburst struck the remote Jod Ghati village in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Kathua on Sunday morning, killing seven people and causing large-scale damage.

The incident, triggered by intense overnight rainfall, severed access to the village and caused damage to land and property. The cloudburst occurred in the Rajbagh area during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Rescue operations began after a joint team of the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with the help of local volunteers, reached the scene following intense efforts to navigate the affected terrain.

In related incidents, landslides were reported in Bagard and Changda villages under the jurisdiction of Kathua police station, as well as in Dilwan-Hutli area of Lakhanpur.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, confirmed the heavy overnight rainfall and the subsequent disaster.

“There was a cloudburst in Jod Ghati village, resulting in flash floods and landslides. Seven people have died,” he said, adding that rescue operations are ongoing.

The flash floods and landslides have damaged roads, residential houses, and other public infrastructure. Several vehicles were swept away in the debris. Due to disrupted road connectivity, some stranded individuals are being rescued by helicopters.