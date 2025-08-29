Another cloudburst in Uttarkhand; Couple swept away, several people trapped under debris in Chamoli

CHAMOLI: Heavy rains and cloudbursts wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand early Friday, triggering landslides that damaged houses and buried several people under mounds of rubble in various districts, including Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Tehri.

The intensified monsoon has left three persons missing, including a husband and wife, while at least 32 livestock have been buried under debris following separate incidents reported late on Thursday night.

A house and a cowshed were buried under landslide debris in Mopata village of Chamoli district, trapping a couple and leaving another injured, Chamoli's District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.

Sandeep Tiwari identified the missing couple as Tara Singh and his wife, residents of Mopata village in Deval tehsil. “Vikram Singh and his wife were injured, and their homes and cowsheds have been completely buried under debris,” Tiwari said. He added that approximately 20 animals were trapped in the collapse.

In response, a team from the tehsil administration was dispatched to the affected site.

In light of the continuous downpour, all development blocks in Chamoli district have declared a holiday on Friday. Roads in Deval have sustained extensive damage, while residents in Tharali, Adibadri, and Karnaprayag remain on edge as heavy rains persist.