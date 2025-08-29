Another cloudburst in Uttarkhand; Couple swept away, several people trapped under debris in Chamoli

CHAMOLI: Heavy rains and cloudbursts wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand early Friday, triggering landslides that damaged houses and buried several people under mounds of rubble in various districts, including Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Tehri.
The intensified monsoon has left three persons missing, including a husband and wife, while at least 32 livestock have been buried under debris following separate incidents reported late on Thursday night.
A house and a cowshed were buried under landslide debris in Mopata village of Chamoli district, trapping a couple and leaving another injured, Chamoli's District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.
Sandeep Tiwari identified the missing couple as Tara Singh and his wife, residents of Mopata village in Deval tehsil. “Vikram Singh and his wife were injured, and their homes and cowsheds have been completely buried under debris,” Tiwari said. He added that approximately 20 animals were trapped in the collapse.
In response, a team from the tehsil administration was dispatched to the affected site.
In light of the continuous downpour, all development blocks in Chamoli district have declared a holiday on Friday. Roads in Deval have sustained extensive damage, while residents in Tharali, Adibadri, and Karnaprayag remain on edge as heavy rains persist.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a post on X said, "Sad news has been received about some families being stranded due to debris falling in the wake of cloudbursts in Badeth Dungar under Tehsil Basukedaar area of Rudraprayag district and Dewal area of Chamoli district."
"Relief and rescue work is going on on a war footing by the local administration, I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard, I have spoken to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates and given necessary instructions for effective conduct of rescue operations," he said.
"I pray to Baba Kedar for everyone's safety," he said.
In a separate incident, a cloudburst in Genwali village, under the Bhilangna block of Tehri district, fortunately caused no human casualties. However, significant damage was reported to agricultural land, drinking water pipelines, and power infrastructure.
“Teams from the Revenue Department have been sent to assess the damage,” said District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt.
Rudraprayag district too bore the brunt of the monsoon’s fury, with heavy rainfall leading to widespread damage in Chenagad and Bangar villages under Jakholi block. The continuous deluge has caused water levels in the Alaknanda and Pindar rivers to rise alarmingly, heightening fears of flash floods.
In Karnaprayag, boulders and debris cascading from hills above Kaleshwar have blocked roads and entered residential areas. Authorities, aided by police and JCB machines, are engaged in clearing operations. Another road blockage was reported in Subhashnagar due to falling rocks and debris.
Ongoing rainfall continues to hinder relief operations and poses additional risks to the vulnerable hill communities.
The Gangotri National Highway remains blocked at Netala, Naluna, Bisanpur, and Papargad due to landslides, according to the District Disaster Management Office.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been deployed to clear the highway. The Harsil–Dharali road is also currently closed.
Uttarakhand has been hit hard by natural calamities in the monsoon season.
A devastating flashflood in the Kheer Ganga river on August 5 demolished nearly half of Dharali , the key stopover en route to Gangotri with many hotels and homestays, and neighbouring Harsil, where an Army camp bore the brunt of the flood fury, barely giving time to the victims to run to safety.
A total of 69 people went missing, including nine Army personnel, 25 Nepali nationals, 13 from Bihar, six from Uttar Pradesh, eight from Dharali, five from areas close to Uttarkashi, two from Tehri and one from Rajasthan.
(With inputs from PTI)