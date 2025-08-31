Peace at border key to stronger India-China ties: PM Modi to Xi Jiping

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held wide-ranging discussions on Sunday, focusing on long-term growth, bilateral ties, and regional stability, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a press briefing on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to Chinese President Xi Jinping that peace and tranquility along the India-China border act as an "insurance policy" for maintaining healthy bilateral relations.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks earlier in the day with a focus on rebuilding the bilateral relations that came under severe strain following the over four-year border standoff in eastern Ladakh that ended in October last year.

Briefing the media, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said both leaders agreed on the importance of not letting differences escalate into disputes. Modi emphasised the mutual benefit of a stable and friendly relationship, especially for the 2.8 billion people of both nations.

“There was consensus that a stable and friendly India-China relationship can benefit the people of both nations,” said Misri.

The two leaders also discussed a range of regional and global issues, including cross-border terrorism, which was specifically raised by Prime Minister Modi and the importance of fair trade practices in multilateral institutions.

“The Prime Minister underlined the need for mutual understanding and cooperation in combating this scourge. The Chinese side extended their support.”