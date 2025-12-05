Amid nationwide IndiGo chaos, DGCA eases pilot duty rules; Delhi, Chennai halt all domestic departures

NEW DELHI: IndiGo cancelled all departing domestic flights from Delhi airport on Friday amid a third straight day of operational disruptions that left more than 500 flights axed and many others delayed across major airports. Similarly, IndiGo's services from Chennai airport will also remain cancelled till 6 pm.

Amid the massive operational disruptions at IndiGo, aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday eased the flight duty norms by allowing substitution of leaves with a weekly rest period, according to sources.

As per the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, "no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest", which means that weekly rest period and leaves are to be treated separately.

The clause was part of efforts to address fatigue issues among the pilots.

Citing IndiGo flight disruptions, sources said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to withdraw the provision 'no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest' from the FDTL norms.

"In view of the ongoing operational disruptions and representations received from various airlines regarding the need to ensure continuity and stability of operations, it has been considered necessary to review the said provision," DGCA said in a communication dated December 5.

The gaps in planning ahead of the implementation of the revised FDTL, the second phase of which came into force from November 1, have resulted in crew shortage at IndiGo and is one of the key reasons for the current disruptions.