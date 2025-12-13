Chaos at Salt Lake Stadium as fans protest after missing glimpse of Messi

Chaos erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday as spectators, who had paid hefty sums to see Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, protested after being unable to catch a clear glimpse of the superstar, PTI reported.
Messi arrived at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan around 11.30 am along with long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul, and was the first to step onto the ground. He briefly walked around and waved to the crowd.
However, he remained surrounded by VIPs, organisers and security personnel throughout his appearance, effectively blocking the spectators’ view from the galleries.
Fans claimed they could not see Messi properly, either directly or on the stadium’s giant screens, despite waiting since morning. Frustration mounted as chants of “We want Messi” echoed across the stands.
Tempers flared when the Argentine star was escorted out of the stadium within minutes, well before several invited dignitaries arrived. Disappointed supporters hurled bottles onto the field and damaged banners, hoardings and plastic chairs in the galleries.
Some spectators attempted to rip open gallery barricades and force their way onto the pitch, with police struggling to contain the situation, eyewitnesses said.
While the situation did not completely spiral out of control — as Messi was taken out earlier than scheduled and additional security was deployed — the unrest cast a shadow over the high-profile event meant to celebrate one of football’s biggest global icons.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was shocked and deeply disturbed by the mismanagement and announced a high-level probe into the incident. Apologising to Messi and fans, she said a committee headed by retired Justice Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Hill Affairs) as members, would conduct a detailed inquiry, fix responsibility and suggest corrective measures.
Thousands of football fans had braved the December chill and stayed awake past midnight to welcome Messi as he arrived in Kolkata early Saturday for his three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025, triggering scenes of near hysteria across the city.
In his first event, Messi virtually unveiled a towering 70-foot statue of himself. Sharing his first reaction on arriving in India, the football legend said he was delighted to be in the country and in Kolkata, and excited about the journey ahead.
Later, the moment fans had been waiting for finally arrived as Messi stepped into the Salt Lake Stadium, waving to supporters who had been waiting since morning for a glimpse of the icon.
Joined by Suárez and De Paul, Messi’s entry sparked raw emotion in the stands, with deafening chants, waving flags and some fans visibly moved to tears as the superstar acknowledged the crowd.
A packed stadium erupted in chants of his name as Messi received a rousing welcome. Smiling and waving as he walked across the turf, the Argentine great soaked in the adulation and was presented with a special Mohun Bagan jersey bearing his name and the iconic No. 10, marking a historic reception.
Messi’s private Gulfstream V aircraft touched down at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 2.26 am, setting off a frenzy among supporters who had gathered in large numbers at the international arrivals terminal. Chants of “Messi, Messi”, fluttering Argentina flags and flashing mobile phones turned the airport into a carnival-like scene.
However, heavy security arrangements meant the Barcelona legend was whisked out through a VIP exit and driven straight to his hotel around 3.30 am, leaving hundreds of waiting fans disappointed. Only a handful of airport staff reportedly saw Messi briefly as he stepped off the aircraft, dressed in a black suit over a white T-shirt.
Messi arrived in Kolkata along with Suárez and De Paul and was escorted by a large police convoy to a five-star hotel, where another crowd had gathered deep into the night. The hotel lobby echoed with chants as fans wearing sky-blue jerseys, scarves and wigs in Argentina’s colours waited anxiously, some even booking rooms to stay as close to the football icon as possible.
Security was tightened across the city, with barricades, police deployment at key crossings and heightened surveillance around the hotel. The entire seventh floor, where Messi checked into a suite, was sealed off.
Despite the disappointment of not seeing him up close, emotions ran high. Children sat on shoulders, drums rolled and fans waved flags, many calling the moment a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Satadru Dutta, promoter of the GOAT India Tour who received Messi at the airport, said the visit was historic for Kolkata. “He had come here in 2011 as Argentina captain. This time, he’s here after winning the World Cup and his eighth Ballon d’Or. This is special — a celebration,” he said, adding that Messi’s visit could give Indian football a significant boost.
Messi’s Kolkata itinerary includes a sponsors’ meet-and-greet and a tribute programme at the Salt Lake Stadium. The event will feature music, dance and an exhibition match between Mohun Bagan ‘Messi’ All Stars and Diamond Harbour ‘Messi’ All Stars. He is also scheduled to interact with young footballers, felicitate Bengal’s Santosh Trophy-winning team and take a lap of honour.
From Kolkata, Messi will fly to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, where he is expected to meet political leaders, corporate figures and celebrities, and finally Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. In Hyderabad, he will feature in a short friendly penalty shootout against a team led by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
The programme includes a 15–20 minute exhibition match between Singareni RR9 and Aparna–Messi All Stars, followed by penalty shootouts. Messi will also take individual penalty kicks as part of the showcase, organisers said.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to attend the Hyderabad event, Telangana Congress sources said. He is expected to arrive in the evening and proceed to the stadium after meeting Messi at his hotel. A short exhibition match and football clinic are also planned.
Mumbai will host a philanthropic fashion event and sports activities, while the tour will conclude in Delhi with a felicitation ceremony and a celebrity match.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has sought a detailed report from the state government on the arrangements for Messi’s Kolkata programme, following complaints from football enthusiasts over “hefty” ticket prices. Raj Bhavan sources said the governor questioned why common fans were unable to see the star and sought clarification on the role of private organisers in monetising the event.
Kolkata, long known for its deep-rooted football culture, has hosted global legends from Pelé and Maradona to Oliver Kahn and Diego Forlán. Yet, for many in the city, Messi’s arrival has rekindled memories of its most passionate footballing moments — even if, for some, the glimpse of the legend remained elusive.