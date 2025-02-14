UPSC cheating case: Supreme Court extends protection for ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar till March 17

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 17, granting an interim order of protection to former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee officer Puja Khedkar, accused of forging her documents to obtain eligibility for the 2022 UPSC test.



A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma in its order said, "No coercive steps be taken against her (Puja Khedkar) till the next date of hearing on March 17. Let the interim protection be continued. List the matter for further hearing after three weeks."

The Supreme Court has directed the accused, Puja Khedkar, to cooperate with the investigation and scheduled the next hearing for March 18.

During the hearing on Friday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, representing the Union government, requested more time to file a reply in the case. The apex court granted the request.