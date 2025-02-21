Adani issue not personal matter but one of country: Rahul on PM Modi's remarks to US press

RAE BARELI: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks to the US press on the controversy involving Adani Group, saying it was not a "personal matter" but one about the country.

Gandhi made the remarks while addressing youths at an event in the Lalganj area during the second day of his visit to his parliamentary constituency.

The Congress leader was referring to PM Modi's media interaction during his recent US visit when he was quizzed about discussions with US President Donald Trump and the ongoing controversy about the Adani Group.

The prime minister said it was "an individual issue" and such issues are not discussed when two world leaders meet, Gandhi commented.