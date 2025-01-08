PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 2 lakh cr in Andhra, says State's growth will contribute to national progress

VISAKAPATNAM: Emphasizing that Andhra Pradesh is full of possibilities and opportunities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that the State, and by extension, the nation, will only develop when these possibilities are realized.
Addressing a public gathering at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds on Wednesday, Modi stressed the importance of the State's growth in achieving national progress. "The development of Andhra Pradesh is our vision, and serving the people of the State is our commitment," he asserted.
The Prime Minister also acknowledged the State’s ambitious goal of becoming a $2.5 trillion economy by 2047 under the 'Swarna Andhra Vision,' led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
During the event, Modi launched several development projects worth over ₹2 lakh crore, aimed at improving connectivity and driving industrial growth in the State.
Highlighting India's push for renewable energy, Modi laid the foundation stone for the NTPC Green Energy Limited's (NGEL) Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalle district. This state-of-the-art project, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, involves an investment of approximately ₹1.85 lakh crore.
The hub will include 20 GW of renewable energy capacity, making it one of the largest integrated green hydrogen production facilities globally. It will produce 1,500 tonnes per day (TPD) of green hydrogen and 7,500 TPD of green derivatives such as methanol, urea, and sustainable aviation fuel, primarily targeting export markets.
Emphasizing the project's potential, Modi said, "Visakhapatnam will become one of the few cities globally with large-scale green hydrogen production facilities." He also pointed out that the project will generate significant job opportunities and foster a manufacturing ecosystem in the State.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a bulk drug park in Nakkapalli, Anakapalle district. The park, one of only three in the country, aims to strengthen pharmaceutical manufacturing and research capabilities. It is strategically located near the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC) and the Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Petrochemical Investment Region.
Another major project announced was the Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City) in Tirupati district. This smart city project, part of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, is expected to attract investments of around ₹10,500 crore and create one lakh jobs.
Stating that the NDA government views urbanization as an opportunity, Modi said, "Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a model of new-age urbanization with initiatives like KRIS City."
In response to a long-standing demand, he laid the foundation stone for the South Coast Railway Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam. This development is expected to enhance agricultural and trade activities in the region while boosting tourism and the local economy.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation for connectivity projects worth over ₹19,500 crore, including railway electrification and station redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Additionally, he launched a series of road-widening projects.
Recognizing Visakhapatnam's maritime heritage, Modi reiterated his government's commitment to promoting the blue economy. He announced the modernization of the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour to boost income for fishermen and enhance maritime opportunities.
During the event, Modi lauded Andhra Pradesh's innovative spirit and its role as a hub for IT and technology. "It is now time for Andhra Pradesh to become a center for futuristic technologies," he said, emphasizing the State's potential in sectors like green energy.
Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and other ministers and officials were present.
Prior to the public meeting, the Prime Minister participated in a roadshow that drew large crowds. Accompanied by Naidu and Kalyan, Modi greeted supporters during the one-kilometer-long procession to the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds.
People gathered in large numbers, showered flowers on the leaders as they traveled atop an open vehicle, waving back.