PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 2 lakh cr in Andhra, says State's growth will contribute to national progress

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the State’s ambitious goal of becoming a $2.5 trillion economy by 2047 under the 'Swarna Andhra Vision,' led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

During the event, Modi launched several development projects worth over ₹2 lakh crore, aimed at improving connectivity and driving industrial growth in the State.

Highlighting India's push for renewable energy, Modi laid the foundation stone for the NTPC Green Energy Limited's (NGEL) Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka in Anakapalle district. This state-of-the-art project, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, involves an investment of approximately ₹1.85 lakh crore.

The hub will include 20 GW of renewable energy capacity, making it one of the largest integrated green hydrogen production facilities globally. It will produce 1,500 tonnes per day (TPD) of green hydrogen and 7,500 TPD of green derivatives such as methanol, urea, and sustainable aviation fuel, primarily targeting export markets.