One labourer killed, one injured as silo collapses at smelting unit in Chhattisgarh, two feared trapped

One labourer was killed and another injured after a silo collapsed at a smelting plant in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Thursday, police officials said.
The incident occurred around 1:30 pm in the Saragaon area of Mungeli, approximately 100 km from the state capital Raipur.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the silo, an iron structure used to store dust materials, collapsed, burying several workers who were at the site.
Upon receiving information, police rushed to the location and initiated a rescue operation.
Of the two injured workers who were shifted to a hospital in Bilaspur, some 25 kilometres away from the plant, one, identified as Manoj Kumar, succumbed to injuries, Mungeli Superintendent of Police Bhojram Patel said.
"Three to four persons might be trapped in the debris and a rescue operation using cranes and gas cutters is underway," Patel said.
Meanwhile, Bilaspur divisional commissioner Mahadeo Kawre, quoting the unit's management, put the figure of persons trapped/missing at two.
"The district collector and SP are at the site and all efforts are being made to trace them," Kawre said.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said relief and rescue work is underway at war footing at accident site and the situation is being continuously monitored.
"Sad news of an industrial accident has been reported at the smelter's plant located in Rambod village of Mungeli district. Soon after being informed about the incident, necessary instructions were given to the senior officials for relief and rescue work.
The rescue work is going on at war footing at the site. It is also being continuously monitored. I pray to God for the safety of the workers trapped under the debris and the speedy recovery of the injured," Sai said in a post on 'X'.