One labourer killed, one injured as silo collapses at smelting unit in Chhattisgarh, two feared trapped

One labourer was killed and another injured after a silo collapsed at a smelting plant in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district on Thursday, police officials said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 pm in the Saragaon area of Mungeli, approximately 100 km from the state capital Raipur.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the silo, an iron structure used to store dust materials, collapsed, burying several workers who were at the site.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the location and initiated a rescue operation.