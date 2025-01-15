20-year-old Gurjar girl killed by father, cousin for refusing to marry man of their choice in MP

Shockingly, just a few hours before the gruesome killing, the girl had posted a video, in which she had stated that if anything happened to her, her family would be responsible for it.

In the 52-second video clip, the girl could be heard saying that she is in a relationship with a Pinhat (Agra) based man Bhikham Mavai ‘Vicky,’ but her family wants to marry her to someone else. She is being tortured regularly by her family members, who are also threatening to kill her if she didn’t act as wanted by them.

Acting into the matter after surfacing the video, the local police counselled the girl and her father separately. However, just a few hours later, the alleged honour killing took place.

Subsequently, the girl was reportedly asked by cops to shift to Nari Niketan, but she refused. Some hours later, her father and cousin took her to a room in the house on the pretext of resolving the issue and allegedly shot her dead from close range.

After killing the daughter, her father Mahesh attempted to shoot himself dead, but the police overpowered and nabbed him. His nephew Rahul managed to escape but was arrested a few hours later. Both illegal weapons have been seized by the police.

Surprisingly, none of those present at the spot were ready to lodge a case in the matter, owing to which the police proceeded on the murder case on its own.

Importantly, the girl’s lover and her would-be groom both belonged to the same Gurjar community, but while her lover was unemployed, the would-be groom was an IAF staffer.