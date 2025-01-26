Republic Day splendor: Tableaux, marching contingents, and spectacular fly-past shine at Kartavya Path

NEW DELHI: India's rich cultural heritage and military strength took center stage on Sunday at the grand Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

The event showcased 31 vibrant tableaux from various states and ministries, accompanied by impeccably coordinated marching contingents from the armed forces. The highlight was a breathtaking fly-past, featuring a series of awe-inspiring aerial formations that captivated the audience.

Indonesia's President was the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.

The event began with the arrival of President Droupadi Murmu and her Indonesian counterpart in a traditional ‘buggy,’ escorted by the President’s Bodyguard.

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag, which was assisted by Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lt Yogita Saini.

The flag unfurling was followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system, stationed along the iconic Kartavya Path.

The gun salute was presented by the ceremonial battery of the 172 Field Regiment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators on both sides of Kartavya Path.