Republic Day splendor: Tableaux, marching contingents, and spectacular fly-past shine at Kartavya Path

NEW DELHI: India's rich cultural heritage and military strength took center stage on Sunday at the grand Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi.
The event showcased 31 vibrant tableaux from various states and ministries, accompanied by impeccably coordinated marching contingents from the armed forces. The highlight was a breathtaking fly-past, featuring a series of awe-inspiring aerial formations that captivated the audience.
Indonesia's President was the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.
The event began with the arrival of President Droupadi Murmu and her Indonesian counterpart in a traditional ‘buggy,’ escorted by the President’s Bodyguard.
President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag, which was assisted by Indian Navy Officer Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lt Yogita Saini.
The flag unfurling was followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with 105 mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system, stationed along the iconic Kartavya Path.
The gun salute was presented by the ceremonial battery of the 172 Field Regiment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators on both sides of Kartavya Path.
Republic Day parade highlights
Parade Commander and General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar led the parade, followed by Parade Second-in-Command and Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area, Major General Sumit Mehta.
Winners of the highest gallantry awards, including the Param Vir Chakra and the Ashok Chakra, followed the parade commander.
They include Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (retired) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (retired), and Ashok Chakra winner Lieutenant Colonel Jas Ram Singh (retired).
The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy, while the Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice, other than in the face of the enemy.
While 75 years of the enactment of the Constitution is the focus of celebrations this year, the theme for the tableaux is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.
Tri-services Tableau makes history
In a first, a tri-services tableau depicting India's increasing focus on enhancing synergy among its armed forces rolled down the majestic Kartavya path.
The tableau displayed a battlefield scenario, demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun main battle tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam and a remotely-piloted aircraft.
The theme of the tri-services tableau was "Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat" (strong and secure India).
The tri-services tableau, showcasing the conceptual outlook for jointness and integration in the armed forces, depicted a joint operations room facilitating networking and communication among the Army, Navy and Air Force.
All-women CRPF contingent shines
The parade also highlighted a 148-member all-women marching contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Led by Assistant Commandant Aishwarya Joy M., the contingent exemplified discipline and empowerment.
31 Tableaux illuminate Kartavya Path
A total of 31 tableaux from 16 states and union territories, along with 10 ministries and departments of the central government, lit up the parade with the theme ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.’ Among the state displays, Uttar Pradesh featured the grandeur of Mahakumbh, while Madhya Pradesh showcased the historic return of Cheetahs. Other participating states included Goa, West Bengal, Delhi, and Haryana.
5000 artists, 45 dance forms: Cultural performance covers entire Kartavya Path
Over 5000 folk and tribal artists performed 45 dance forms from different parts of the country with the performers covering the entire Kartavya Path -- for the first time -- to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience.
The 11-minute cultural performance titled 'Jayati Jaya Mama' Bharatam was curated by Sangeet Natak Academy.
The 5,000 folk and tribal artists brought their dance forms to life with their own original and authentic costumes, jewellery, headgear, and traditional props like spears, swords and drums.
For the first time, the performance covered the entire Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk and C hexagon to ensure that all guests get the same viewing experience.
Fly-past
The much-anticipated ‘fly-past’ thrilled the audience at Kartavya Path with a spectacular air display featuring 40 aircraft and helicopters.
The lineup included 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft, and 7 helicopters from the Indian Air Force.
Among the highlights were Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228, and An-32 aircraft, alongside Apache and Mi-17 helicopters. These showcased impressive formations such as Dhwaj, Ajay, Satluj, Rakshak, Arjan, Netra, Bheem, Amrit, Vajrang, Trishul, and Vijay. The grand finale featured a breathtaking Vertical Charlie maneuver by a Rafale fighter jet.