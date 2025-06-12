Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani killed in Air India flight crash at Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was killed in the Air India flight crash near Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI 171, crashed in a residential area near Meghani Nagar just minutes after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 pm.

Rupani was travelling in Business Class (Z category).

Sources close to the former Chief Minister informed about his plans to bring back his wife, Anjali Rupani, from London.

Rupani, 68, was CM for two terms from August 7, 2016 to September 11, 2021, after winning the Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Rajkot West seat.

The tragic fate of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, now the second to perish in an air disaster after Balwantrai Mehta in 1965 when his aircraft was shot down during the India‑Pakistan war has brought back memories of that earlier, sorrowful incident.