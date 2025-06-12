Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani killed in Air India flight crash at Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was killed in the Air India flight crash near Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.
The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI 171, crashed in a residential area near Meghani Nagar just minutes after departing from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 pm.
Rupani was travelling in Business Class (Z category).
Sources close to the former Chief Minister informed about his plans to bring back his wife, Anjali Rupani, from London.
Rupani, 68, was CM for two terms from August 7, 2016 to September 11, 2021, after winning the Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Rajkot West seat.
The tragic fate of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, now the second to perish in an air disaster after Balwantrai Mehta in 1965 when his aircraft was shot down during the India‑Pakistan war has brought back memories of that earlier, sorrowful incident.
Visuals from outside Rupani’s Rajkot residence showed a grim and anxious atmosphere, with concerned neighbours and well-wishers gathering outside., reported news agency ANI.
The aircraft was reportedly carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport resumed operations after shutting down briefly for around three hours following the crash.
The airport was available for flight operations from 4.05 pm onwards, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. Flight safety protocols are being followed with utmost care, the ministry added.
Air India issued a dedicated passenger hotline - 1800 5691 444 - to provide information about the crash. Ahmedabad City Police also released an emergency helpline - 079-25620359 - for updates and assistance.
The state and central governments are closely monitoring the situation.