Ahmedabad plane crash: 87 victims identified by DNA tests, 47 bodies handed over to kin

AHMEDABAD: In the grim aftermath of the Meghaninagar plane crash in Ahmedabad, authorities have confirmed that DNA samples of 92 deceased individuals have been matched so far.

By 9:30 am on June 16, a total of 47 bodies had been handed over to their grieving families, according to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's surgical department.

Addressing the press this morning, Dr. Rajneesh Patel, Professor of Surgery at Civil Hospital, detailed the painstaking identification efforts launched after Air India’s London-bound AI171 flight crashed on June 12.

The horrific tragedy led to a massive multi-agency operation to identify victims through DNA testing, as many bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Dr. Patel stated that among the 92 matched DNA samples, 87 were finalised after removing duplications. Out of these, 47 victims' mortal remains have been handed over to their families across districts, including Ahmedabad, Kheda, Botad, Mehsana, Bharuch, Aravalli, Vadodara, Junagadh, Anand, Mahisagar, Gandhinagar, and Bhavnagar.