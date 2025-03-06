Congress cites IMF report to slam government; calls for boosting consumption, policy

NEW DELHI: Citing an IMF report to flag "tepid" private investment growth in India, the Congress on Thursday said the way out of the current "economic slump" needs measures to boost consumption, enhancing policy predictability, and rationalising trade policy.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has devoted an entire section to "Reigniting Private Investment in India" in its just-released annual India Article IV Consultation Report.

"Somewhat unusually, it is a strong--if implicit- critique of the Modi government's policies and actions," he said in a statement.