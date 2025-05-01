Attari-Wagah border completely shut after hundreds cross over; several Pakistani nationals stuck

NEW DELHI: The Attari-Wagah border crossing point between India and Pakistan was shut completely on Thursday following a week-long heavy rush of people from either side to cross over after the Union government ordered all Pakistani citizens with short-term visa to leave India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Even as sources confirmed the shutting of the border crossing, uncertainty prevailed at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Attari on Thursday as Pakistani nationals from across India gathered to cross over to Pakistan, only to find the border gates shut, despite the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) having extended the deportation deadline.

The confusion was compounded by the fact that no Indian national returned from the other side either.

Dozens of Pakistani nationals, men, women and children, had arrived at Attari from Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and other states, expecting to return to their country.

However, the gates of the ICP remained closed, and authorities did not permit their passage.

This came a day after the deadline for Pakistani nationals to return had officially lapsed.

Although the MHA had amended its earlier directive, which had ordered the closure of the border on May 1, and allowed Pakistani nationals to leave India via Attari until further notice, no movement was seen from either side.