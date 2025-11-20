Bihar’s comeback king: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th time

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar was sworn in on Thursday as Bihar’s chief minister for a record 10th term, days after the NDA’s sweeping assembly poll victory. Bihar Governor Arif Muhammad Khan administered the oath at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan, which has hosted his inaugurations in 2005, 2010, and 2015.

It is at this venue that Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974.

Senior BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Apart from the trio, other cabinet ministers were also sworn in, prominent among those who took the oath on the occasion were Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, the leader and deputy leader, respectively, of the BJP legislative party, both of whom were deputy CMs in the previous NDA government in the state.

At least three ministers are members of the state legislative council.

They are JD(U) national general secretary Ashok Choudhary, one of the most trusted aides of the CM, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Santosh Kumar Suman.

Shreyasi Singh, an award-winning shooter who got elected from Jamui for a second consecutive term, was a new entrant into the cabinet.

Rama Nishad, wife of former Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad, who had joined the BJP in the thick of elections and got elected from Aurai, has also been inducted into the state cabinet.

Another ninth-term MLA Bijendra Prasad Yadav, from the JD(U), was back in the state cabinet.

None of the inductees were from Union minister Chirag Paswan's LJPRV and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's RLM, which have 19 and four berths, respectively.

In the outgoing government, the BJP had 15 ministers, JD(U) 12, including CM Nitish Kumar, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) had one, and one minister who was an Independent candidate.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to them.

Nitish Kumar arrived at Gandhi Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony accompanied by senior NDA leaders, including JP Nadda, and Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bhupendra Patel.

Several other NDA chief ministers were also in attendance, among them Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.