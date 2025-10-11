Factional fights and slapgate rock Gujarat BJP ahead of local body polls

Newly appointed Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma has barely begun his statewide tour, and the party is already reeling under a storm of internal factionalism, public altercations, and growing indiscipline. From Rajkot to Bharuch and Surat to Tapi, the BJP’s once tightly controlled image is being tested like never before, just ahead of crucial local body elections.

As Vishwakarma hit the ground running, a different reality began to unfold beneath the party’s disciplined facade. Long-simmering factional tensions are now erupting in full public view, making the saffron stronghold appear increasingly fractured—“like one joint breaking into thirteen,” as one insider put it.

The BJP, historically known for its strict internal order, now finds itself battling defiance from within—especially in the cooperative sector, where even senior leaders are openly challenging party mandates. What were once quiet murmurs have now turned into loud signals of unrest, echoing across district units.

The situation has spiraled into viral moments, public brawls, and open blame games.