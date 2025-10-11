Factional fights and slapgate rock Gujarat BJP ahead of local body polls

Newly appointed Gujarat BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma has barely begun his statewide tour, and the party is already reeling under a storm of internal factionalism, public altercations, and growing indiscipline. From Rajkot to Bharuch and Surat to Tapi, the BJP’s once tightly controlled image is being tested like never before, just ahead of crucial local body elections.
As Vishwakarma hit the ground running, a different reality began to unfold beneath the party’s disciplined facade. Long-simmering factional tensions are now erupting in full public view, making the saffron stronghold appear increasingly fractured—“like one joint breaking into thirteen,” as one insider put it.
The BJP, historically known for its strict internal order, now finds itself battling defiance from within—especially in the cooperative sector, where even senior leaders are openly challenging party mandates. What were once quiet murmurs have now turned into loud signals of unrest, echoing across district units.
The situation has spiraled into viral moments, public brawls, and open blame games.
The most shocking incident came from Surat, where a fight between party treasurer Shailesh Jariwala and worker Dinesh Savaliya escalated dramatically. A heated argument turned physical when Savaliya slapped the treasurer in full public view. The video went viral, raising serious concerns about discipline in the ranks.
If Surat was the spark, Rajkot remains the epicenter of internal conflict. The local unit has been riddled with disputes for months—from rows over the expenses of former CM Vijay Rupani’s final rites to clashes over invitations for Rajya Sabha MP Ram Mokaria. Tensions flared again during Diwali carnival preparations when a verbal altercation between MLA Darshita Shah and Mayor Nayana Pedhadiya escalated. In a dramatic moment, the Mayor allegedly shouted at the MLA in front of the city BJP president, leaving the party embarrassed.
In Siddhpur, party workers clashed publicly right before a felicitation event for Vishwakarma himself. The incident drew a crowd, and police had to intervene to restore order. But the damage was done—the video had already gone viral, further embarrassing the party leadership.
In Tapi district, more than 50 office bearers and workers filed a written complaint against Pradesh Yuva Morcha Minister Suraj Desai, accusing him of anti-party activities and threatening workers. Desai hit back, claiming the complaint was politically motivated and that signatures were collected on blank papers. The incident has laid bare deep factional rifts in the region—even before the organizational structure is fully in place.
In Bharuch, the discord reached higher up the party ladder. BJP MP Mansukh Vasava accused Nandod MLA Darshanaben Deshmukh of indirectly supporting the Aam Aadmi Party. The allegation sent shockwaves through the state unit, especially as Darshanaben chose to remain silent, fueling further speculation.
As tensions escalate across Gujarat, Jagdish Vishwakarma’s leadership is facing an early and serious test. He must not only bring discipline back to the organization but also prepare for a tough electoral battle ahead.
With BJP cadres clashing in public and senior leaders trading allegations, the party’s most formidable challenge may not come from the opposition—but from within its own ranks.