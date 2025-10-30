Mumbai: 19 rescued after Powai studio hostage drama; suspect killed in encounter

MUMBAI: Chaos unfolded in Mumbai's Powai area on Thursday after 17 children and two adults were held hostage by a man inside a studio for well over two hours.

In the crossfire that occurred during a rescue operation, the man who had taken several children hostage was killed. The accused, identified as Rohit Arya, allegedly attempted to open fire, prompting police to retaliate. A bullet hit Arya in the chest, resulting in his death.

The police successfully rescued 17 students and two adults who had been held hostage by Arya at a studio located in the Mahavir Classic building in Powai, Mumbai. The accused had allegedly lured the children to the studio under the pretext of conducting acting classes and auditions.

According to police, the hostages were confined for over two hours before officers stormed the premises. The team seized an air gun, chemicals, and other materials from the suspect.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Arya staged the hostage drama to draw attention to a dispute over unpaid government-related work. Police sources said he and his associates had undertaken a government project but were not paid their dues, leading him to orchestrate the incident to gain publicity.

The rescued children, aged 13 to 17, were handed over safely to their parents and guardians after medical check-ups.