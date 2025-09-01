'All efforts to bring peace to Ukraine welcome': Modi holds bilateral talks with Putin amid India-US tariff row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tianjin, amid tensions in India-US relations over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese port city against the backdrop of possibly the worst phase in India-US relations in over two decades.

During the talks, Modi said, “We welcome all recent efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and hope that all the relevant sides will move forward constructively,” adding that it is humanity's call to end the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible.

“Find ways to bring permanent peace to the region,” he said.

The prime minister and the Russian president also discussed bilateral cooperation in sectors such as economy, finance and energy, and expressed satisfaction over the steady growth of ties in these areas, according to an Indian readout.

Modi also said that India is waiting to receive the Russian leader, as the meeting comes just months before Putin is scheduled to travel to India for summit-level talks with the prime minister.

“India and Russia always moved forward shoulder-to-shoulder even in difficult times,” Modi said, adding that close relations between the two countries are significant for global peace, stability and prosperity.