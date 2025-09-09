PM Modi casts first vote as Vice-President polls begin; Radhakrishnan, Sudershan Reddy vie for post

The total strength of the electoral college stands at 781 MPs, 542 from the Lok Sabha and 238 from the Rajya Sabha, with one Lok Sabha and six Rajya Sabha seats currently vacant. The majority mark is 391.

NDA has the backing of 425 MPs, including support from the YSR Congress Party (11 MPs), which is not formally part of the NDA. The Opposition (INDIA bloc) has the support of 324 MPs, BJD (7 MPs) and BRS (4 MPs) have decided to abstain from voting.

SAD (1 MP) has announced a boycott of the election. Three of the seven independent MPs in the Lok Sabha have not disclosed their voting preference.

RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal and Azad Samaj Party MP Chandrashekhar Azad met the INDIA bloc’s candidate, fueling speculation that they may vote for the Opposition.

Both the NDA and the Congress-led opposition held separate meetings with their respective MPs on poll eve to sensitise them about the election process and also held mock polls.