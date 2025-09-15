Plea challenging Waqf Amendment Act, 2025: SC refuses to stay operation, but stays certain provisions of it

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Monday, refused to stay the entire Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 amid ongoing petitions challenging the law. The court however stalled certain provisions of the Act, including the condition that a person should be a practitioner of Islam for at least five years for dedicating property to waqf.

It also observed that while the SC is not issuing directions, it would be appropriate for the Centre to limit non-Muslim nominations to no more than three in the 11-member Central Waqf Council.

The bench directed that the Central Waqf Council should not have more than 4 non-muslim members and not more than 3 in State Waqf Boards

The court, while refusing to stay the amendment permitting the appointment of a non-Muslim as CEO, clarfied that as far as possible, the Chief Executive Officer of the Waqf Board should be a Muslim.

The apex court, in its order, said that laws enacted by Parliament must be presumed valid and that a stay should be granted only in the rarest of rare cases. However, it added that the determination of waqf by user by a government official would be subject to the orders of jurisdictional High Courts.

"We have considered the prima facie challenge to each of the sections. We have found that no case was made out to stay the entire provisions of the statute. However, some sections need some protection," said the top court in its order.