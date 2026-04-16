Indian Railways sets record in freight, passenger services, advances with hydrogen-fuelled train

NEW DELHI: Amid rapidly expanding infrastructure and network capacity, Indian Railways has recorded significant growth in both passenger traffic and revenue generation in the financial year 2025–26.
The Railways registered total passenger traffic of approximately 741 crore during 2025–26, an increase from around 716 crore passengers in the previous year.
Speaking to this newspaper on Thursday, a senior railway official in the Ministry said the figures represent a healthy year-on-year growth of about 3.5%, highlighting the continued preference for rail as a reliable and affordable mode of transport across the country.
Sharing further details, the official said, “On the revenue front, Indian Railways has achieved total earnings of approximately Rs 80,120 crore, surpassing last year’s revenue of about Rs 75,500 crore. This represents a strong growth of over 6%, underlining improved financial performance driven by higher ridership, better capacity utilisation, and enhanced service offerings.”
He added that the growth trajectory reflects balanced progress across segments, supported by ongoing modernisation efforts, improved passenger amenities, and enhanced connectivity.
“The steady rise in both passenger volumes and revenue underscores Indian Railways’ critical role in driving economic activity while continuing its journey towards efficiency, sustainability, and customer-centric operations,” the official told this newspaper.
Outlining the Railways’ efforts, the official added, “With consistent performance improvements, Indian Railways, under the leadership of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in alignment with the vision of PM Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat, is committed to strengthening its position as the backbone of India’s transportation system while aligning with the broader vision of growth and infrastructure development.”
Speaking about efforts towards green and sustainable mobility, the official said, “In a major step towards green and sustainable mobility, Indian Railways has successfully developed its first hydrogen-powered train prototype, marking a significant milestone in the country’s transition to cleaner transportation technologies.” He further added, “Designed in accordance with specifications set by the Research, Design & Standards Organization (RDSO), the project demonstrates Indian Railways’ commitment to innovation and energy efficiency.”
He stated that the trainset, developed entirely in India, reflects the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat while positioning the country among global leaders in next-generation rail technologies.
“The prototype stands out as the world’s longest hydrogen-powered train on a broad gauge platform, comprising 10 coaches, and is also among the most powerful, with a total capacity of 2400 kW. The train includes two Driving Power Cars (DPCs) of 1200 kW each, along with eight passenger coaches, ensuring both efficiency and scalability for future deployment,” the official said.
Highlighting the features of the hydrogen-powered train, he said, “One of the most significant advantages of this hydrogen-powered train is its environmental impact. The technology ensures zero carbon dioxide emissions, with water vapour being the only by-product, thereby offering a clean and sustainable alternative to conventional fossil-fuel-based systems. The successful completion of oscillation trials further validates the operational readiness and technological robustness of the trainset.”
He added that a dedicated hydrogen production facility has been established at Jind to support this green initiative.
“The plant utilises electrolysis to produce hydrogen, aligning with global best practices for clean energy generation. Commissioning of the facility is currently underway, which will ensure a reliable and sustainable fuel supply for hydrogen-powered operations.”
He also said that this pioneering initiative marks a transformative leap in Indian Railways’ journey towards modernisation and sustainability.
“By adopting hydrogen fuel technology, Indian Railways is not only enhancing operational efficiency but also reinforcing its role as a key driver of India’s green growth agenda,” he asserted.