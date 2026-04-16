Indian Railways sets record in freight, passenger services, advances with hydrogen-fuelled train

NEW DELHI: Amid rapidly expanding infrastructure and network capacity, Indian Railways has recorded significant growth in both passenger traffic and revenue generation in the financial year 2025–26.

The Railways registered total passenger traffic of approximately 741 crore during 2025–26, an increase from around 716 crore passengers in the previous year.

Speaking to this newspaper on Thursday, a senior railway official in the Ministry said the figures represent a healthy year-on-year growth of about 3.5%, highlighting the continued preference for rail as a reliable and affordable mode of transport across the country.

Sharing further details, the official said, “On the revenue front, Indian Railways has achieved total earnings of approximately Rs 80,120 crore, surpassing last year’s revenue of about Rs 75,500 crore. This represents a strong growth of over 6%, underlining improved financial performance driven by higher ridership, better capacity utilisation, and enhanced service offerings.”

He added that the growth trajectory reflects balanced progress across segments, supported by ongoing modernisation efforts, improved passenger amenities, and enhanced connectivity.

“The steady rise in both passenger volumes and revenue underscores Indian Railways’ critical role in driving economic activity while continuing its journey towards efficiency, sustainability, and customer-centric operations,” the official told this newspaper.

Outlining the Railways’ efforts, the official added, “With consistent performance improvements, Indian Railways, under the leadership of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in alignment with the vision of PM Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat, is committed to strengthening its position as the backbone of India’s transportation system while aligning with the broader vision of growth and infrastructure development.”