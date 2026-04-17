Harivansh re-elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for third term

Harivansh was on Friday elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, securing a third consecutive term in the post.

The position had fallen vacant after his previous term ended on April 9. Union Minister and Leader of the House J P Nadda moved the motion for his election, which was accepted without contest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Harivansh on his re-election, acknowledging his experience and contribution to the functioning of the Upper House. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his congratulations.

The journalist- turned politician's re-election is notable as it marks the first time a nominated member has been chosen for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from PTI)