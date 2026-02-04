Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by Opposition members

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday following vociferous protests by Opposition members over various issues.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members sought to raise certain issues and shouted slogans.

Amid the protests, Speaker Om Birla said members should be allowed to ask questions and that everyone should respect the proceedings as well as maintain decorum in the House.

One question and its supplementaries were taken up during the Question Hour that lasted for around five minutes.

As the din continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

On Tuesday, eight Opposition members, including seven from the Congress and one from the CPI-M, were suspended for the remainder of the Budget Session for unruly behaviour.

Since Monday afternoon, the House has been witnessing uproar after Gandhi was disallowed from quoting an article that cited an unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict.