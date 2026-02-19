Umpire dies, 15-20 players injured in bee attack during cricket match in Unnao

UNNAO/KANPUR: A 65-year-old umpire died while several players were injured after a swarm of bees attacked them during a cricket match in Unnao district, police said on Thursday.

A top office-bearer of the Kanpur Cricket Association, which organised the game, confirmed the incident that took place at Sapru Maidan in the Shuklaganj area on Wednesday evening.

According to police officials, Manik Gupta from Kanpur was officiating as the umpire of the cricket match when a swarm of bees suddenly attacked the players and officials present on the ground, triggering panic.

Players and spectators ran for cover to save themselves.

Eyewitnesses said Gupta sustained serious injuries in the attack and fell unconscious. He was initially taken to a private hospital in Shuklaganj and later referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur as his condition deteriorated.

Doctors at this hospital declared him dead.

Another umpire and around 15 to 20 players also suffered bee stings, police said.

In an official confirmation of the incident, S N Singh, president of the Kanpur Cricket Association, told PTI that umpire Manik Gupta died after being attacked by a swarm of bees during a cricket match in Unnao.

When Gupta was being rushed to the hospital, bees were still clinging to his face and body, Singh said, underscoring the intensity of the attack.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the association, stating that it stands firmly with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.