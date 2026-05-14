Mother Dairy, Amul hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre effective Thursday

NEW DELHI: Amul and Mother Dairy—India’s largest dairy product retailers—on Wednesday hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, intensifying inflationary pressures fuelled by the West Asia war.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF)—which markets dairy products under the Amul brand—on Wednesday announced a nationwide increase of Rs 2 per litre in milk prices, effective May 14. The revision applies to major fresh pouch milk variants sold across the entire country.

Separately, Mother Dairy said it had revised the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2 per litre, also effective Thursday. The last price increase by GCMMF was on May 1, 2025, while Mother Dairy had raised rates in April 2025.

“The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year,”

GCMMF said. It further stated that its member unions have simultaneously increased milk procurement prices paid to farmers by Rs 30 per kilogram of fat, reflecting a 3.7% rise compared to May 2025 levels. The federation reiterated that nearly 80 paise of every rupee spent by consumers on milk and dairy products is passed on directly to milk producers.

Meanwhile, Mother Dairy explained that the revision has been necessitated in view of the increase in farmer procurement prices.