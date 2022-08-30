Home Nation Northeast

Mizoram: Teacher suspended for stripping six-year-old girl of school uniform

The suspension order was issued on Monday, school education department director H Lalthlangliana said.

Published: 30th August 2022 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

AIZAWL: A school teacher in Mizoram's Lunglei district, who was arrested for allegedly stripping a six-year-old student of her uniform, has been suspended, an official said on Tuesday.

The suspension order was issued on Monday, school education department director H Lalthlangliana said.

The department had earlier served a show cause notice to the primary school teacher for her alleged misconduct.

"The woman teacher has been suspended for her misconduct with the student. She will remain under suspension with immediate effect until further order," Lalthlangliana said.

The contractual teacher under the Samagra Shiksha programme had allegedly stripped the Class-I student of Thangpui Primary School in front of her classmates on August 25.

PC Lalbiakengi, the accused teacher, was arrested on August 27 after a complaint by a child protection unit was lodged, the police said.

A local court had on Sunday remanded her to 14-day judicial custody.

A case against the teacher has been registered under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, the police said.

As per the agreement between her and the state project director of Samagra Shiksha, she will not be entitled to remuneration during the suspension period, the official said.

The student's mother Nancy Lalnunsangi had claimed that her daughter was assaulted by a boy in the school on August 22.

"My daughter was beaten by her classmate (boy) after which she felt sick. She went to the school the next day as she was excited to go to school wearing the uniform for the first time this year," Lalnunsangi said.

The parent of the girl also went to the school and scolded the boy.

"The teacher rebuked me over phone and said she was not happy for my conduct with the boy. She also accused me violating school norms. Later she stripped my daughter of the school uniform," Lalnunsangi claimed.

The state's apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) also demanded her termination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp