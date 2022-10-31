Home Nation Northeast

Over 4,100 Bru refugees resettled in Tripura: Official

The Bru families will be enrolled in the electoral rolls after they receive the ROR (Register of Ordinary Residents) by the state government, which will be provided once they are resettled.

Published: 31st October 2022 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

brucommunity

Bru refugees during a protest in Tripura’s Kanchanpur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Over 4,100 Bru families, who were living in six relief camps in Kanchanpur and Panisagar areas of North Tripura district, have been rehabilitated in new locations under a settlement agreement, an official said.

As per the agreement signed by officials in January 2020 in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, 37,136 Brus of 6,959 families, who were displaced from neighbouring Mizoram following ethnic clashes, are eligible to get resettled in 12 designated locations in Tripura.

"Out of the total Bru refugees, 4,102 families have already been resettled so far, while efforts are underway to rehabilitate all the Bru families in Tripura. The process is likely to be completed by February, 2023," Principal Secretary (Revenue) Puneet Agarwal told a press meet on Saturday.

Apart from financial benefits, the Bru refugees will be enlisted in electoral rolls of the state and in ration cards, and be entitled to services like electricity, drinking water, education and healthcare, he said.

The Bru families will be enrolled in the electoral rolls after they receive the ROR (Register of Ordinary Residents) by the state government, which will be provided once they are resettled, officials said.

The ROR is a document of proof of residence in Tripura. Out of the total 37,136 Bru refugees, 21,703 will get enlisted in electoral rolls of the northeastern state, election commission sources said.

"A total of 5,009 names of Bru voters have already been registered in the electoral rolls, while the process is open to bring all the eligible refugees in the list as per the agreement," a senior poll official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bru families North Tripura
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp