Sikkim govt brings back face mask in view of surge in COVID-19 cases

Published: 06th April 2023 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GANGTOK: The Sikkim government on Thursday issued an advisory asking people to wear face mask in public places in view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and in the country.

The Himalayan state reported 23 new COVID-19 cases during the day, taking the tally to 44,390, a health department bulletin.

"Always wear a face mask. Maintain hand hygiene/frequently wash hands. Cover your nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing. Avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated places. In case of any symptoms, isolate yourself and get tested", the advisory issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

The people have also been asked to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated places to reduce the risk of contracting the virus, it said.

In case of any symptoms, the people of Sikkim have been advised to isolate themselves and get tested for COVID-19.

The people should also maintain social distancing in public places by keeping a gap of six feet with each other.

Sikkim currently has 42 active COVID-19 cases, while 43,064 people have recovered from the virus so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 500 people have succumbed to the disease so far, while 784 others have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 165 samples have been tested for COVID-19 while the daily positivity rate is 13.9 per cent, it added.

