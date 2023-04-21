Home Nation Northeast

Pension for those put in prison during Emergency: Assam government

This pension shall also be extended to the widows and unmarried daughters of Loktantra Senanis, as the case may be, the government said.

GUWAHATI:  The Assam government will give a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 to 301 people who were jailed during the period of Emergency. The decision was made at a meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday evening that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired.

“Monthly pension of Rs 15,000 will be given to Loktantra Senanis, who participated in the movement for restoration of democracy during the Emergency era,” Sarma shared the highlights of the cabinet decisions through Twitter.

The government said more Loktantra Senanis would be included in the list after due diligence and approval of the CM. This pension shall also be extended to the widows and unmarried daughters of Loktantra Senanis, as the case may be, the government said. 

It further said the decision had been made to honour the sacrifices of Loktantra Senanis and alleviate their “untold sufferings” that adversely affected the livelihood of their family members. “There was a systematic destruction of every institution,” Sarma tweeted.

