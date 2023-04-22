Home Nation Northeast

Congress leader Angkita Dutta who accused IYC chief of harassment expelled for 6 years

The BJP slammed the Congress for the action against Dutta and termed the party’s “ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon” slogan hollow.

Published: 22nd April 2023 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2023 08:55 AM

Angkita Dutta with Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo' yatra. (Photo | Angkita Twitter)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta, who had accused Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV of mentally harassing and humiliating her, has been expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years.

“Honourable Congress president has expelled Angkita Dutta…from the primary membership of the party for six years with immediate effect for her anti-party activities,” Tariq Anwar, member-secretary of the Congress’ Disciplinary Action Committee, said.

The BJP slammed the Congress for the action against Dutta and termed the party’s “ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon” slogan as hollow.

“This is Congress’s model of women empowerment! Sack the woman who alleged harassment instead of providing a platform to hear her grievances. The manner in which Angkita has been removed is uninspiring for women,” BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted.

Assam CM Himanta Sarma said he had expected the Congress to resolve the matter internally but as it sought legal recourse, the police would now do their job.

Dutta on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against Srinivas BV in Guwahati accusing him of harassing her for the past six months. The complaint was lodged soon after he had sent a criminal defamation notice to her for using “unparliamentary and defamatory” words against him.-- PTI

