Ten-year-old boy's body found at Assam BJP MP's residence

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The body of a 10-year-old boy was recovered from the residence of Assam's Silchar MP Rajdeep Roy on Saturday.

The minor's neck was found wrapped with a piece of cloth, the police said.

His mother has been working at the BJP MP's residence as a domestic help for two and half years. The woman hails from Dholai and was living at Roy's house along with her children.

The police said they sent the body to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem and were conducting an investigation.

Roy, a Lok Sabha member, refused to comment, saying the police were probing the case.

Recently, a man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the BJP's Cachar district office in Silchar. The body of the deceased (43) was recovered from inside the VIP room of the office.

