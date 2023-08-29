Home Nation Northeast

Two killed, seven injured in gunfight in Manipur

The violence broke out around 6:30 am at Naransena in Meitei-majority Bishnupur district near the border of the Kuki-majority hill district of Churachandpur.

Published: 29th August 2023 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur violence

Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in Manipur to restore peace. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After a lull of a few days, fresh violence erupted in Manipur on Tuesday which left two dead and seven injured.

"Firing between armed miscreants occurred in the adjoining villages of Naransena in which two persons succumbed to injuries and seven persons sustained bullet/splinter injuries. District Police, AR, Army and CAPF deployed in the area responded and brought the situation under control," said the Manipur Police in a statement.

The violence broke out around 6:30 am at Naransena in Meitei-majority Bishnupur district near the border of the Kuki-majority hill district of Churachandpur.

ALSO READ | Manipur: Kuki-Zo man with mental health conditions wanders into Meitei village, locals ensure he is safely sent back

A 38-year-old farmer sustained injuries in his left shoulder when unidentified persons fired at him from the hills. He was at his field. Another person, who was with him, escaped unhurt.

The injured was rushed to a hospital in state capital Imphal and stated to be critical.

After the incident, a gunfight erupted between the police and “village defence force” on one side and unidentified persons, suspected to be militants, on the other side.

The incident coincided with the one-day session of the state Assembly. It was adjourned following a ruckus by the Congress members. All 10 Kuki legislators skipped the session.

The violence in the state, which broke out on May 3 and left nearly 160 people dead, has continued despite the security forces creating a buffer zone between Meitei and Kuki villages along a stretch between the Imphal valley and the Kuki-majority hills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur violence Meitei Kuki

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp