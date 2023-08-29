Two killed, seven injured in gunfight in Manipur

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: After a lull of a few days, fresh violence erupted in Manipur on Tuesday which left two dead and seven injured.

"Firing between armed miscreants occurred in the adjoining villages of Naransena in which two persons succumbed to injuries and seven persons sustained bullet/splinter injuries. District Police, AR, Army and CAPF deployed in the area responded and brought the situation under control," said the Manipur Police in a statement.

The violence broke out around 6:30 am at Naransena in Meitei-majority Bishnupur district near the border of the Kuki-majority hill district of Churachandpur.

A 38-year-old farmer sustained injuries in his left shoulder when unidentified persons fired at him from the hills. He was at his field. Another person, who was with him, escaped unhurt.

The injured was rushed to a hospital in state capital Imphal and stated to be critical.

After the incident, a gunfight erupted between the police and “village defence force” on one side and unidentified persons, suspected to be militants, on the other side.

The incident coincided with the one-day session of the state Assembly. It was adjourned following a ruckus by the Congress members. All 10 Kuki legislators skipped the session.

The violence in the state, which broke out on May 3 and left nearly 160 people dead, has continued despite the security forces creating a buffer zone between Meitei and Kuki villages along a stretch between the Imphal valley and the Kuki-majority hills.

