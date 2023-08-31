Final electoral rolls for urban local body elections in J&K out

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a move that may the pave way for holding of municipal and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, the final electoral rolls for the urban local bodies (ULBs) have been published. The State Election Commission (SEC) is likely to order special revision of polls for the Panchayat elections.

Official sources said the entire exercise of addition and deletion of voters for the forthcoming ULB polls has been completed.

The draft electoral roll is now available on the website of J&K Chief Election Officer. The term of ULBs in J&K is coming to an end in October-November this year. The term of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will end on November 5 while the term of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) will expire on November 14.

The terms of all Municipal bodies including Councils and Committees will end between October-November. Official sources said the State Election Commission (SEC) will also be launching a special revision of electoral rolls for the panchayat polls soon. The SEC is responsible for holding panchayat elections and special revision of electoral rolls is being undertaken to ensure that no eligible voter is left out from exercising the right to franchise in the Panchayat polls.

“The exercise for summary revision of electoral rolls of panchayats will be short and last for a fortnight,” the officials said. They said as per the Panchayati Raj Act, January 1 has to be taken as qualifying date for registration of new electoral rolls. An exercise for rotation of seats reserved for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and women too has to be undertaken. The women enjoy 33 per cent reservation in municipalities and panchayats.

Terms to end in Oct-Nov

