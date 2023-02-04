Home Nation Northeast

Blast near Sunny Leone’s Sunday fashion event venue in Manipur

The police said the grenade went off at 6 am on Saturday at Hapta Kangjeibung in the Imphal East district.

Published: 04th February 2023 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2023 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is set to promote Khadi products in Manipur. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

AGARTALA: Miscreants in Manipur's capital Imphal triggered a grenade blast at a place close to the venue of a fashion event that Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is scheduled to participate on Sunday.

The event is being organised by a private firm to promote khadi products and the state's handloom and tourism.

The police said the grenade went off at 6 am on Saturday at Hapta Kangjeibung in the Imphal East district.

"Nobody was injured in the incident," a senior police officer said, adding, "We are investigating the case."

ALSO READ | Re'engineer'ing baking: Engineer turns baker to promote healthy eating

The explosion is suspected to be the handiwork of the insurgents.

Manipur has over 40 rebel groups but most of them are lying low after signing separate suspension of operation agreements with the government. Four-five outfits are still wielding the gun.

The Imphal valley-based groups stand opposed to Hindi movies and songs.

The two-three functional cinema halls in Imphal screen only English, Korean and Manipuri movies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunny Leone Manipur
India Matters
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar (Photo | PTI)
Gymnast Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test 
Sharjeel Imam (File Photo | Facebook, SharjeelImam)
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in 2019 Jamia violence case
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS)
'BJP govt fighting with everyone': Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre not to interfere in other's work
TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)
ED questions Rahul Gandhi's aide in PMLA case against TMC functionary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp