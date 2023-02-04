Blast near Sunny Leone’s Sunday fashion event venue in Manipur

By Express News Service

AGARTALA: Miscreants in Manipur's capital Imphal triggered a grenade blast at a place close to the venue of a fashion event that Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is scheduled to participate on Sunday.

The event is being organised by a private firm to promote khadi products and the state's handloom and tourism.

The police said the grenade went off at 6 am on Saturday at Hapta Kangjeibung in the Imphal East district.

"Nobody was injured in the incident," a senior police officer said, adding, "We are investigating the case."

The explosion is suspected to be the handiwork of the insurgents.

Manipur has over 40 rebel groups but most of them are lying low after signing separate suspension of operation agreements with the government. Four-five outfits are still wielding the gun.

The Imphal valley-based groups stand opposed to Hindi movies and songs.

The two-three functional cinema halls in Imphal screen only English, Korean and Manipuri movies.

