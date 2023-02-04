Sit-in protest against three-centuries-old idol 'desecration' in Manipur

By PTI

IMPHAL: More than 100 people on Saturday staged a sit-in demonstration to protest the desecration of a three-centuries-old idol in a place of worship in Imphal.

Unidentified people on Friday desecrated the idol in one of the oldest places of worship in the state, protected under the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976.

Assembly Speaker and local MLA Th Satyabrata visited the place of worship on Friday and assured people of all possible assistance.

This was the second such incident of a desecration of a place of worship in the state in less than three months.

