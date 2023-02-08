Home Nation Northeast

Over Rs 51 crore worth of alcohol, drugs, cash seized in Meghalaya: CEO 

Published: 08th February 2023 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

FR Kharkongor

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor on Wednesday said election officials have seized over Rs 51 crore worth of alcohol, drugs, cash and freebies in the state.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 27.

"Election authorities have seized Rs 51.27 crore cumulative value of alcohol, drugs, cash and freebies across Meghalaya," Kharkongor said.

He said the seizures were made by both static and flying squad surveillance teams of the state and central enforcement agencies from January 18 when the model code of conduct came into force till Tuesday (February 7).

According to the CEO, at least 34 assembly constituencies across the state have been identified as "expenditure sensitive" and flying squads have been observing strict monitoring of the movement of people in these assembly segments.

ALSO READ | BJP announces candidates for Nagaland, Meghalaya assembly elections

The state election office has already deployed 20 companies of the central armed police force across the state.

Meanwhile, a vigilant BSF team confiscated fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 55,000 being pumped into the East Jaintia Hills district.

A BSF spokesperson said the BSF team posted along the Indo-Bangladesh border detected suspicious movement of miscreants coming in from Bangladesh in the dead of the night on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Local-outsider slugfest dominates Meghalaya poll campaign 

Upon challenging the intruders, they fled to Bangladesh but left behind a bag containing 105 fake notes in the denomination of Rs 500.

He said the fake currency was of very low grade and suspected that they were printed locally in Bangladesh. An FIR was lodged in this regard at Umkiang police station.

