A day after conviction in graft case, Mizoram CM’s brother, five others get bail

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A local court in Mizoram granted bail to six people, including Chief Minister Zoramthanga’s younger brother Vanlalchhuana, arrested in connection with a corruption case.

On Wednesday, they were sentenced to one year in jail after being convicted under various Sections of the IPC including 420 (cheating).

Earlier, they received land compensation of over Rs 2 crore through fictitious claims for lands submerged due to the construction of a 60 MW hydroelectric project in the Kolasib district.

In the bail application, the counsels for the applicants submitted that they intend to make an appeal in the Gauhati High Court against the impugned judgment and sentence order.

It was argued that the punishment inflicted upon the applicants is less than three years and therefore, they are entitled to be released on bail. The counsels also submitted that they regularly appeared before the court and are unlikely to abscond after bail.

After the hearing, the court granted bail.

“This court (is) satisfied that the convicted persons intend to present an appeal, enjoyed the privileges of bail during pending trial and (there is) no likelihood to flee away from bail on having fixed place of abode,” the order said.

GUWAHATI: A local court in Mizoram granted bail to six people, including Chief Minister Zoramthanga’s younger brother Vanlalchhuana, arrested in connection with a corruption case. On Wednesday, they were sentenced to one year in jail after being convicted under various Sections of the IPC including 420 (cheating). Earlier, they received land compensation of over Rs 2 crore through fictitious claims for lands submerged due to the construction of a 60 MW hydroelectric project in the Kolasib district. In the bail application, the counsels for the applicants submitted that they intend to make an appeal in the Gauhati High Court against the impugned judgment and sentence order. It was argued that the punishment inflicted upon the applicants is less than three years and therefore, they are entitled to be released on bail. The counsels also submitted that they regularly appeared before the court and are unlikely to abscond after bail. After the hearing, the court granted bail. “This court (is) satisfied that the convicted persons intend to present an appeal, enjoyed the privileges of bail during pending trial and (there is) no likelihood to flee away from bail on having fixed place of abode,” the order said.