If you vote out BJP, 'jungle raj' will return to Tripura: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

TURA (Meghalaya): Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday cautioned the voters in Tripura stating that the Communists, Congress and tribe-based TIPRA Motha would bring back “jungle raj” in the state if they vote out the BJP.

“The elections will be fought between the double engine and triple trouble. Chief Minister Manik Saha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are taking Tripura forward but the Communists, Congress and Motha are trying to take it to jungle raj. If you vote for either of them, the Communists will come to power again,” Shah warned a crowd at a rally in Charilam in West Tripura district.

Attacking the Left, he said the Communists accepted defeat even before the polls by aligning with the Congress.

“The Communists killed hundreds of Congress workers but the Congress embraced the Communists for power. TIPRA Motha cannot work for the welfare of Tripura’s tribals. Similarly, the Communists and the Congress cannot work for the welfare of Tripura. Only the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi can,” Shah said.

The BJP has been vitriolic in its attack on the Left and the Congress ever since the two parties came together and struck a seat-sharing deal. As per their understanding, the Left will contest 47 seats and the Congress in the remaining 13 seats.

Shah claimed the BJP ensured all-round development in Tripura.

“The people in Tripura have seen the misrule of the Communists and corruption when the Congress was in power. Tripura had to endure violence. Then, there was poverty. In five years, the BJP government took Tripura to the path of development. Give us five more years, we will make Tripura a progressive state,” the home minister said.

Alleging that the Left and the Congress regimes were marked by scams, he said the opposition parties were not able to cite a single case of corruption under the BJP government.

He committed that the BJP would make Tripura addiction-free. His other commitments included a scooty to every college-going girl for free, a house to every poor by 2025, hike in farmers’ allowance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 and 1,600 sq ft of land to every tea worker if the BJP retains power.

