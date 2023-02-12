Home Nation Northeast

"If you want to be rescued from 'triple trouble', vote for the double-engine BJP Govt in Tripura: Shah

Shah said the coming together of the Congress and the Left was an indication they have conceded defeat to the BJP in the polls.

Published: 12th February 2023 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Tripura is faced with the "triple trouble" of the Congress, CPI(M) and Tipra Motha in the ensuing assembly elections.

Shah also said that the Left, which betrayed tribals for long in Tripura, is now projecting a tribal leader as the chief ministerial face to "dupe" people.

"If you want to be rescued from this 'triple trouble', vote for the double-engine BJP government," Shah told a tally here in Unakoti district.

Jitendra Choudhury is among the top CPI(M) leaders from the tribal community, and is being seen as a leading contender for the chief ministerial post in case the Left-Congress alliance comes to power in Tripura.

The CPI(M) and the Congress are jointly contesting the elections to the 60-member assembly, which will be held on February 16.

Shah said the coming together of the Congress and the Left was an indication they have conceded defeat to the BJP in the polls.

The Union minister also promised housing for the poor in Tripura by 2025.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Tripura Assembly elections
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp