"If you want to be rescued from 'triple trouble', vote for the double-engine BJP Govt in Tripura: Shah

By PTI

CHANDIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Tripura is faced with the "triple trouble" of the Congress, CPI(M) and Tipra Motha in the ensuing assembly elections.

Shah also said that the Left, which betrayed tribals for long in Tripura, is now projecting a tribal leader as the chief ministerial face to "dupe" people.

"If you want to be rescued from this 'triple trouble', vote for the double-engine BJP government," Shah told a tally here in Unakoti district.

Jitendra Choudhury is among the top CPI(M) leaders from the tribal community, and is being seen as a leading contender for the chief ministerial post in case the Left-Congress alliance comes to power in Tripura.

The CPI(M) and the Congress are jointly contesting the elections to the 60-member assembly, which will be held on February 16.

Shah said the coming together of the Congress and the Left was an indication they have conceded defeat to the BJP in the polls.

The Union minister also promised housing for the poor in Tripura by 2025.

CHANDIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Tripura is faced with the "triple trouble" of the Congress, CPI(M) and Tipra Motha in the ensuing assembly elections. Shah also said that the Left, which betrayed tribals for long in Tripura, is now projecting a tribal leader as the chief ministerial face to "dupe" people. "If you want to be rescued from this 'triple trouble', vote for the double-engine BJP government," Shah told a tally here in Unakoti district. Jitendra Choudhury is among the top CPI(M) leaders from the tribal community, and is being seen as a leading contender for the chief ministerial post in case the Left-Congress alliance comes to power in Tripura. The CPI(M) and the Congress are jointly contesting the elections to the 60-member assembly, which will be held on February 16. Shah said the coming together of the Congress and the Left was an indication they have conceded defeat to the BJP in the polls. The Union minister also promised housing for the poor in Tripura by 2025.