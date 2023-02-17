Home Nation Northeast

Massive fire in Assam's Jorhat brought under control, over 300 shops gutted

Over 50 fire tenders were rushed to the bazaar to fight the flames, which is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit at a shop, the officials said.

Published: 17th February 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

AssamJorhatFire

Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out at a market in Jorhat district, Assam. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JORHAT: More than 300 shops have been gutted in a devastating fire that engulfed a British-era bazaar in Assam's Jorhat district, officials said on Friday.

The blaze that broke out late on Thursday evening at Chowk Bazaar, in the heart of Jorhat town, was brought under control after nearly 10 hours of fire-fighting, and efforts are still being made to douse pockets of flames, they said.

Over 50 fire tenders were rushed to the bazaar to fight the flames, which is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit at a shop, the officials said.

There is no report of any casualty as all shops were closed with owners and staff having left for their homes, a police officer said.

The shops that were damaged mostly sold grocery items, clothes, utensils, books and stationery items, he said.

Shopkeepers, during the second half of the day on Friday, were seen rummaging through the debris to recover goods, much of which has been reduced to ashes.

A 50-year-old sobbing Montu Saikia, who owned a bell-metal utensil shop, said that he has lost everything to the fire, and the little left could be sold as scrap items.

"We reached home around 8.30 pm after closing our shops, and half an hour later we heard that a fire broke out in the bazaar. By the time, we could reach the spot, the fire had spread far and wide," he rued.

Another shopkeeper, Rajesh Baruah, who is dealing with readymade garments, said that "we had already suffered huge losses due to the pandemic, but this fire has now brought us to streets".

"We are middle-class hardworking families, but this devastation has made us 'dukhiya' (poor). There were two more families dependent on me and I don't know what to do next," he added.

Some of the shopkeepers alleged that the extent of damage would not have been this "huge", had the fire tenders reached on time.

Initially, 25 fire tenders had rushed to the spot, but they had a hard time navigating their way through the narrow lanes adjoining the bazaar, the officials reasoned.

Later, additional firefighters and vehicles were sent to the spot from nearby towns of Titabor, Mariani, Golaghat, Sivasagar, the Air Force station here, the Numaligarh Refinery and the ONGC.

The shopkeepers have urged the government and the district administration to rehabilitate them at the earliest so that they can start their business afresh.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan and Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta, who visited the site on Friday morning, assured them that all possible measures will be taken to help them once the assessment of the losses was made.

This is the second such incident in Jorhat in two months.

A major fire in December had gutted several shops in Marwari Patty area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Massive Fire Jorhat district Chowk Bazaar
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp