Assam woman kills husband, mother-in-law, cuts bodies into pieces, dumps in Meghalaya: Police

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A man and his mother were killed, cut into pieces, packed in polythene bags, transported to Meghalaya and dumped in gorges allegedly by his wife, her lover and her friend, police said on Monday.

The murders took place in August-September last year, and few parts of the mother's body could be recovered on Sunday from Meghalaya, they said.

"The murder took place around seven months back. We have arrested all the three accused and they are being interrogated now," Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah told PTI, declining to share further details.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Diganta Kumar Choudhury said the wife had lodged a missing complaint about her husband and mother-in-law in September and an investigation was started.

The husband and mother-in-law were identified as Amarendra De and Shankari De, he added.

"After some time, Amarendra's cousin filed another missing complaint, which raised doubts about the wife. Then we re-started our investigation and detected the murders," Choudhury told PTI.

Both the cases were registered at Noonmati police station, and the twin murders took place at two different houses in Chandmari and Narengi areas in Guwahati, he said.

Without sharing details, Choudhury claimed that the murders were allegedly carried out by Amarendra's wife, her lover and another person who is suspected to be her childhood friend.

After the murders, they cut the bodies into small pieces, packed those in polythene bags and took the bags to Meghalaya. There they threw those from the hills.

"We traced the bodies and recovered some parts from Meghalaya yesterday. Our operations are on to find the bodies or all body parts of the two deceased," Choudhury said.

GUWAHATI: A man and his mother were killed, cut into pieces, packed in polythene bags, transported to Meghalaya and dumped in gorges allegedly by his wife, her lover and her friend, police said on Monday. The murders took place in August-September last year, and few parts of the mother's body could be recovered on Sunday from Meghalaya, they said. "The murder took place around seven months back. We have arrested all the three accused and they are being interrogated now," Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah told PTI, declining to share further details. When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Diganta Kumar Choudhury said the wife had lodged a missing complaint about her husband and mother-in-law in September and an investigation was started. The husband and mother-in-law were identified as Amarendra De and Shankari De, he added. "After some time, Amarendra's cousin filed another missing complaint, which raised doubts about the wife. Then we re-started our investigation and detected the murders," Choudhury told PTI. Both the cases were registered at Noonmati police station, and the twin murders took place at two different houses in Chandmari and Narengi areas in Guwahati, he said. Without sharing details, Choudhury claimed that the murders were allegedly carried out by Amarendra's wife, her lover and another person who is suspected to be her childhood friend. After the murders, they cut the bodies into small pieces, packed those in polythene bags and took the bags to Meghalaya. There they threw those from the hills. "We traced the bodies and recovered some parts from Meghalaya yesterday. Our operations are on to find the bodies or all body parts of the two deceased," Choudhury said.