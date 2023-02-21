Home Nation Northeast

Naga peace talks underway, hopeful PM Modi's initiative will bear fruit: Shah

Asserting that insurgency is on the wane in the Northeast, he claimed that there has been a 70 per cent dip in violent incidents in the region under the BJP rule.

Published: 21st February 2023 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

TUENSANG:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Naga peace talks are underway and hoped that the initiative taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring lasting peace in the northeastern state will bear fruit.

Addressing an election rally in Tuensang, Shah said there are some issues related to development and rights of eastern Nagaland and those will be addressed after the assembly elections.

Asserting that insurgency is on the wane in the Northeast, he claimed that there has been a 70 per cent dip in violent incidents in the region under the BJP rule.

The Union home minister also claimed that there has been a 60 per cent reduction in deaths of security forces, while civilian deaths have dipped by 83 per cent in the Northeast.

Noting that Armed Force (Special Powers) Act, 1958 has been lifted from large parts of Nagaland by the BJP government, he expressed hope that the Act will be removed from across the northeastern state in the next three to four years.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Modi Nagaland Naga peace talks
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp