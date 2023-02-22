BJP like a 'class bully', it thinks it knows everything: Rahul Gandhi in Shillong

By PTI

SHILLONG: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was like a "class bully" that respects no one as it thinks that it knows everything.

Addressing his first election rally in Shillong, Gandhi also attacked the TMC, alleging that the party was fighting the elections in Meghalaya to ensure that the BJP comes to power in the northeastern state.

"The BJP-RSS is like a class bully who thinks he knows everything, understands everything and has no respect for anybody else. We have to fight them collectively," he said.

A day before, his party's president Malikarjun Kharge while addressing an election rally in Nagaland had said the Congress will lead an alliance to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding that it was in talks with other parties.

Gandhi alleged the BJP and RSS were attacking the institutions of the country with their ideology.

"Whether it is Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, or Haryana -- every single state is being attacked by the RSS. One idea is being imposed on all the states," he alleged.

"Every single institution in India -- whether it is the Parliament, the media, the bureaucracy, the Election Commission or the judiciary -- are under pressure of being attacked by the ideology of the RSS and the BJP," he said.

Referring to the anti-conversion law in Karnataka and the incidents of mob lynching, he alleged that the BJP was creating communal polarisation in the country.

"This is something that we will resist," Gandhi said, asserting that his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was to unite the country against this.

He said the Congress would not let the BJP harm Meghalaya's unique language, religion, culture and history. "I am here to tell you that we are standing with you in this fight. We are not going to allow the ideology of the BJP to harm your culture, your tradition and your religion and your history," Gandhi told the rally.

Pointing to the traditional jacket he was wearing, the Congress leader said, "I am wearing it as a sign of respect for your culture and tradition. My actions reflect this jacket. But, if I was to come here, as the prime minister does, put on this jacket and attack your religion, culture, history and language -- I would be insulting you."

In the same breath, Gandhi also attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, raising the incidents of violence and scams in West Bengal where it rules. "You know the history of the TMC -- the violence and scams that take place in West Bengal. You are aware of their tradition. They spent a huge amount of money in Goa (polls) and the idea was to help the BJP. That is exactly the idea in Meghalaya. The TMC's idea in Meghalaya is to ensure that the BJP is strengthened and come to power," he claimed.

He also alleged that Conrad K Sangma-led MDA government in the state was involved in corruption.

Referring to the collapse of the dome of the under-construction assembly building last year, Gandhi said he wondered if it had "collapsed due to mistakes" or if it was made to collapse in purpose so that more money could be spent on rebuilding it.

Alleging that the present government in the state was busy stealing public money even during the pandemic, he said, "One lakh bags of PDS rice meant for Meghalaya was found in Assam. Over 13 lakh MT of coal has been mined illegally, causing a loss of Rs 650 crore to the state," he alleged.

He said that if the Congress is voted to power it will bring in new laws to make Meghalaya corruption-free.

The Congress has fielded candidates in all 60 seats for the February 27 elections.

The votes will be counted on March 2.

