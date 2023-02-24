Home Nation Northeast

Nagaland CM hopes peace talks will be resolved under Modi's leadership

Rio also extended full support to both the Centre and Naga political groups for a solution to the Naga peace talks.

Published: 24th February 2023 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHUMOUKEDIMA: Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio Friday exuded confidence that the ongoing Naga peace talks will reach a "meaningful convergence" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Resolution of the decades old Naga political issue is the top agenda of the NDPP-BJP government in the state, he said addressing a joint election rally for the candidates of the two parties at Chumoukedima in the presence of the prime minister.

Rio also extended full support to both the Centre and Naga political groups for a solution to the Naga peace talks.

Appreciating former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for recognising the uniqueness of the Nagas, he said it is under Modi that they witnessed a greater understanding between them and the rest of the country, bringing them closer to a successful political dialogue.

Under the Modi government, Nagaland has seen the signing of the Framework Agreement, Agreed Position and revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act from selected areas in the state, he said.

"We are hopeful that in the near future the political dialogue between the Centre and the Naga political groups will reach a meaningful convergence. We are all expecting the end result to be honourable, inclusive and acceptable.We look forward to your guidance and leadership in realising these collective aspirations," the chief minister said.

The youth of Nagaland are vibrant, capable and innovative and given the opportunities they will make greater contributions towards India's growth.

The state needs Centre's assistance constantly as unlike other others it is unable to sustain on its own.

In this context, Rio requested Modi to consider positively the various developmental projects to be implemented in the state.

Modi's vision of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka viswas sabka prayas' to build an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self reliant nation) is moving in the right direction and delivery systems have improved.

Citizens are now sensitised about the various government schemes and initiatives from the number of houses built to free gas and water connections provided, from affordable access of financial services to direct benefit transfer to farmers, he said.

The poor and marginalised sections have now been covered under a holistic scheme.

Several path breaking schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Swachh Bharat Yojana and Awas Yojana were adopted to make India self sufficient, the chief minister said.

"We are coming with development agendas and progressive policies backed by the prime minister. We therefore earnestly appeal to all voters of Nagaland to contemplate with sound judgment and cast their votes for the candidates of the BJP and the NDPP on February 27," he added. 

The BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are in pre-poll alliance in Nagaland.

Deputy Chief Minister and Nagaland BJP leader, Yanthungo Patton appreciated that Modi is the only prime minister of the country to have visited the north east 57 times in nine years.

The former prime minister Manmohan Singh, despite being from neighbouring Assam, did not visit Nagaland even once in 10 years.

"NDPP-BJP will secure more than 40 seats and will not need any other political parties to form the next government in Nagaland," he said adding it will provide good governance and stable government under the leadership of Rio for peace and development of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio PM Modi
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp